J&K polls likely in October-November as delimitation process crawls

SRINAGAR: With the Delimitation Commission all set to get a three-month extension to complete its work, the first-ever elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to take place in October-November.

The Delimitation Commission, which was formed in 2020 to redraw boundaries of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies, is unlikely to complete its task by March.

On February 5, it had handed over the second draft report to five associate members of J&K, who submitted their objections. Now the draft would be put in public domain for inviting suggestions and objections.

The Centre is likely to grant a three-month extension to the Delimitation Commission for completing the delimitation exercise.

“It was expected that the Assembly elections in J&K would be held in mid-2022 but if a three-month extension is given to the Delimitation Commission, the polls too will have to be deferred,” said a political leader.

Former minister and Dogra Sadar Sabha president Gulchain Singh Charak said the Assembly election is now likely to be held in October-November as the panel is all set to get extension.

Concurring this, a BJP leader said the polls would be delayed by three to four months if the extension is granted.

“If polls are not held till November, then the elections will have to be deferred till next year because it would be difficult for the Election Commission to conduct polls in Kashmir in December because of the winter,” another political leader contended.