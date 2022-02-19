Maharashtra man asks woman and her daughter to not wear burkhas, arrested

By PTI

AKOLA: Amid the hijab row in Karnataka and some other parts of the country, a 60-year-old man was held in Akola in Maharashtra for allegedly threatening a woman and her daughter to not wear burkhas, police said on Saturday.

The incident created tension in Wadegaon area late Friday night with several people assembling at Balapur police station demanding strict action in the case.

"The man asked a woman and her daughter to not wear burkhas. He also used abusive language. The incident happened on Friday evening and he was taken into custody some time later under IPC and POCSO Act provisions," Inspector Balapur Bhaurao Ghuge told PTI.

He has been remanded in judicial custody, the official added.