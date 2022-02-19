STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCP wants to fight Thane, Palghar civic polls under MVA banner: Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad

NCP wants to fight Thane, Palghar civic polls under MVA banner: Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad

Published: 19th February 2022 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

THANE: The Thane and Palghar units of the NCP met on Saturday to discuss the upcoming civic polls in the two districts and unanimously decided to fight under the Maha Vikas Aghadi banner in order to defeat the BJP, said state minister and senior party leader Jitendra Awhad.

The meeting was attended by the chiefs of all district units of the party and it was decided that all efforts would be taken to maintain unity in MVA, which also consists of the Shiv Sena and Congress, he told reporters.

He claimed guardian minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde also was in favour of the MVA fighting the civic polls unitedly. "Our main opponent is the BJP and our single point programme is to defeat the BJP," he added.

