Opposition leader in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Ahmed Hasan passes away at 89

Published: 19th February 2022 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party leader Ahmed Hasan

Samajwadi Party leader Ahmed Hasan (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and senior Samajwadi Party leader Ahmed Hasan died at a hospital in Lucknow on Saturday following a prolonged illness. He was 89.

He is survived by two sons and five daughters. Hasan was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow a few days ago and passed away at 11 am on Saturday, his son-in-law Fida Hussain Ansari said. He will be buried at his ancestral place Jalalpur in Ambedkarnagar district on Sunday.

Hasan is a retired police officer and was brought into politics by Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. He served as a cabinet minister in the SP government in the state. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief at Hasan's demise.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet in Hindi said, "The death of senior leader of Samajwadi Party and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ahmed Hassan is a matter of great sadness for all of us.

TAGS
Ahmed Hasan Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Samajwadi Party
