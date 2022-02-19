STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, singer Sidhu Moosewala booked for violating poll code

They were found campaigning in Mansa after the 6 pm electioneering deadline on Friday, the last day for campaigning.

Published: 19th February 2022 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (L) and singer Sidhu Moosewala

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (L) and singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo| PTI and YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress candidate Sidhu Moosewala from Mansa seat have been booked for violating the model code of conduct.

They were found campaigning in Mansa after the 6 pm electioneering deadline on Friday, the last day for campaigning, an FIR lodged against them said. The case was lodged on a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Vijay Singla from Mansa.

CM Channi on Friday had gone to Mansa to campaign for Moosewala. They have been booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, the FIR revealed. The case has been registered at Mansa police station City-1.

Polling for 117 assembly seats is scheduled to be held on February 20 while counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Charanjit Singh Channi Sidhu Moosewala Mansa Punjab Punjab Assembly polls Punjab Assembly elections Punjab elections 2022 Punjab polls 2022 Punjab elections Punjab polls
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp