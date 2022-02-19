STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajasthan woman rescued six days after gang-rape dies, say police

She died on Thursday evening, but her family members did not accept her body as they demanded financial compensation and a detailed investigation into the matter, officials said.

Published: 19th February 2022 12:35 PM

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 35-year-old woman who was rescued in an unconscious state six days after allegedly being gang-raped and left at an isolated place in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan has died, police said on Friday.

She died on Thursday evening, but her family members did not accept her body as they demanded financial compensation and a detailed investigation into the matter, officials said.

A man has already been arrested and a minor detained but the family members suspect more people may be involved, Additional Superintendent of Police Vimal Singh said.

Nagaur Superintendent of Police Ram Moorty Joshi said the woman was on ventilator support in SMS hospital in Jaipur and died on Thursday evening.

The body is at the hospital mortuary.

The woman had gone missing on February 4 and her family filed a complaint two days later.

She was allegedly gang-raped and left near a dry pond after being strangulated on the night of February 4.

On February 10, she was found in an injured state just 3 km from her village.

According to the police, the accused had strangulated the woman and she fell unconscious.

They took her to be dead and dumped her near the pond in Deedwana, a police official said.

While lodging a missing complaint, her family members had named a suspect, Suresh Meghwal.

When Nagaur Superintendent of Police Ram Moorty Joshi came to know about it, he directed the circle officer to probe the matter following which Meghwal was detained on February 9.

During interrogation, Meghwal revealed that he along with another person raped the woman on February 4 night strangulated her to death, police said.

On his information, the area in Deedwana was searched and the woman was found alive but unconscious on February 10.

She was taken to a local hospital from where she was referred to SMS hospital, they said.

Given the inaction by the local police, SHO of Deedwana Narendra Jakhar and head constable Prahlad Singh have been suspended, officials said.

