'RSS did not play any role in freedom struggle': Gehlot

He said Congress leaders made many sacrifices before and after the independence and the people of BJP and RSS are suffering from some kind of guilt.

Published: 19th February 2022 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday hit out at the BJP and the RSS, saying that the RSS did not play any role in the freedom struggle and the same guilt lies in its top leadership.

Gehlot was addressing the state-level convention of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee at Birla Auditorium here.

He said Congress leaders made many sacrifices before and after the independence and the people of BJP and RSS are suffering from some kind of guilt.

He accused the BJP of inciting religious and caste sentiments to come to power.

"Fascist forces are dominating the country, there is an atmosphere of fear in the country, media is working under pressure and ED and Income Tax are being misused by the central government," he said.

He said that Congress has always been strong in Rajasthan, and urged everyone to support Rahul Gandhi in combating the "fascist forces".

He called on Congress workers to go from village to village to strengthen the organisation. Gehlot also praised Rahul Gandhi for raising voice against "the wrong policies of the Modi government", and yet not getting support of media.

He also alleged that there is an atmosphere of anarchy in the country, and accused the BJP of doing a scam through electoral bonds.

He said 90 per cent of these bonds are with the BJP. Gehlot also claimed that if medical facilities, education, electricity, water, and roads in the country are available to common homes today, it is the gift of Congress.

The Chief Minister alleged that criticism and dissent are integral part of democracy, "But today those who disagree with the BJP's central government are thrown in jail," he said.

He said that the state government's budget will be in welfare of common people this time around too.

In the same meeting, Gehlot also said the state government is committed for the welfare of the weaker sections of society, and claimed it has implemented many schemes in the last three years in their interest.

The CM made the remark while addressing the newly-appointed Chairman of Rajasthan Scheduled Castes Commission Khiladi Lal Bairwa and Vice President Sachin Sarvete.

He said it was unfortunate that incidents of untouchability and discrimination have come to the fore even in the 21st century.

"Atrocities and untouchability on Dalits are a blot on humanity. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of all of us to promote education and create awareness about it among the general public," he said.

