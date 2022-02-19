SC tells UP to refund CAA protesters’ fines

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to refund damages recovered from alleged anti-CAA protestors accused of destroying public property. The UP government had sent notices to protesters to recover damages during the protests in December 2019.

Last week, the SC directed the government to withdraw the notices. On Friday, the state government informed the court that it has withdrawn 274 notices. The court, then, asked the government to refund the money collected thus far. However, it allowed the state to recover damages under the new law — Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damage to Public and Private Property Act, 2020 — after establishing before the claims tribunal that public properties were indeed damaged.