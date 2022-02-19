STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shah wants zero infiltration; Amarnath Yatra may resume after gap of two years

Shah passed the directive while chairing a high-level to review the security situation and progress made in the Union Territory post bifurcation of the erstwhile state in 2019.

Union home minister Amit Shah speaks with NSA Ajit Doval during the review meeting on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday called for strengthening of the security grid in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and to eliminate terrorism.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army chief General M Naravane, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and senior intelligence and security officials of the central and Jammu and Kashmir governments attended the meeting.

Sinha described the meeting “very fruitful” and indicated that the Amarnath Yatra, which was suspended for two consecutive years due to the pandemic, may resume this year.

“We will review the situation and take a call. We are hopeful that this year, the yatra will take place as the impact of coronavirus is going down,” he said.

A senior MHA official said the J&K administration is assessing the Covid situation closely in preparation for the yatra.

‘‘Oxygen booths and testing facilities will be a priority. Discussions are being held to explore the possibility of widening roads at critical junction culverts,” the official said, adding that the yatra arrangements are likely to be implemented in full swing from April and the target for completion of the preparation in mid-May. 

The yatra if approved, will tentatively start from June last week and culminate by mid-August, another official said.

