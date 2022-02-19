STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shashi Tharoor’s retweet draws flak from Indian embassy in Kuwait

We should not encourage such anti-India elements,” the Indian embassy in Kuwait tweeted.

Published: 19th February 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor found himself in a spot after he retweeted a Pakistani national’s tweet which said Kuwaiti politicians had asked their government to ban the entry of BJP leaders from India following the hijab row.

The Indian embassy in that Gulf country reacted quickly, saying the original tweet was from a Pakistani agent engaged in anti-India activities. “Sad to see an Hon’ble Member of Indian Parliament retweeting an anti-India tweet by a Pakistani agent who was recipient of a Pakistani Award ‘Ambassador of Peace’ for his anti-India activities. We should not encourage such anti-India elements,” the Indian embassy in Kuwait tweeted.

Tharoor said he does not endorse the individual, but is concerned about the sentiment he (the Pakistani citizen) conveys on the hijab row and Muslim girls in India.

