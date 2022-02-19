Two Army jawans killed in Shopian encounter in Jammu and Kashmir
Two Army jawans were killed during an encounter at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
Published: 19th February 2022 02:11 PM | Last Updated: 19th February 2022 02:11 PM | A+A A-
According to Kashmir Zone Police, the deceased armed forces personnel are identified as Santosh Yadav and Chavan Romit Tanaji, both from 1 Rashtriya Rifles (RR).
The police said both the army jawans died due to fatal gunshot wounds around 9:30 am.A terrorist also died in the encounter that began earlier in the day.
Earlier today, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.
(Further details are awaited.)