Two Army men, terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian

Acting on specific input about the presence of militants at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

Published: 19th February 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 12:56 PM

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Army men and a terrorist were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's highly volatile Shopian district, officials here said on Saturday.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists in Zainpora area of Shopian, they said.

During the operation, the hiding terrorists opened fire at the security forces and in the ensuing encounter, two Army men were killed, the officials said.

One terrorist was also killed by the security forces, they said, adding that the identity of the slain ultra is being ascertained.

