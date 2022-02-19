STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Assam workers die in Meghalaya coal mine, cops refuse to confirm case

Two coal mine labourers reportedly died of asphyxiation in Meghalaya, highlighting how the state government continues to deny illegal coal mining activities.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Two coal mine labourers reportedly died of asphyxiation in Meghalaya, highlighting how the state government continues to deny illegal coal mining activities.

Ainuddin Ali and Sukur Ali of Boko, both from Assam, were killed in tragedy that took place on Wednesday at Shallang area of West Khasi Hills.

Esahak Ali, who is the father of Ainuddin, told journalists that he was informed about  the death of his son on Wednesday night.

In a viral video, a local said the two labourers had gone deep inside the coal mine and died, possibly, due to lack of oxygen.

The mine was apparently closed for four-five years and efforts were being made allegedly to resume operation.

While the police said there was no official information to confirm the deaths, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed ignorance.

But activist Agnes Kharshiing, who has been fighting the menace for long and has also faced a brutal attack, said the government was lying. 

“They are cheating everyone by lying. There is a government is place and it has its machineries. How cannot they see? People are dying. Do they want more people to die?” a livid Kharshiing told this newspaper.

“They say they need a report but there are reports in the media. Should they not investigate? The government is not somebody’s property or the property of a political party. They owe an answer to the people.” 

Though the National Green Tribunal allows only scientific mining, the dangerous mode of rat-hole mining is rampant in Meghalaya. Daily wage ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 draws the poor from the Northeast, particularly Assam, to the mines in Meghalaya. A section of the mines is allegedly owned by politicians and their family members. 

The purported incident is one of the numerous coal mine tragedies that Meghalaya has witnessed over the years. In December 2018, at least 17 labourers were killed when a coal mine had got flooded.

Recently, Trinamool Congress leader and former  chief minister Mukul Sangma had claimed he had “hard evidence” of the illegal activities and would share it with the government.

He had urged the Centre to take cognisance of the issue, saying that coal is not a state subject.
 

