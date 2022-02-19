STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uniforms not must when Goa schools reopen on February 21; exams only offline

In a circular, Director of Education Bhushan Savaikar, said timing concession, if required, may be given to students in initial days.

Published: 19th February 2022 12:33 PM

schools reopening

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

PANAJI: School uniforms will not be mandatory and concession in timings may be given to students in initial days when physical classes resume for grades 1 to 12 in Goa from February 21 after coronavirus-induced break, the state government said on Friday.

The circular said exams should be held in offline mode only and school uniforms should not be insisted upon by authorities.

The Education Department has ordered the reopening of all schools, including pre-primary ones, from Monday (Feb 21).

Savaikar said the decision to reopen the schools has been taken in view of a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the state.

