Working with spirit of achieving self-reliance: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government was committed to provide modern rail infrastructure to all and highlighted how India’s first bullet train project would unlock the potential of Mumbai.

“Fourteen years after the foundation stone was laid, the fifth and sixth Thane-Diva rail lines will serve the people as a new lifeline in daily commuting. While the frequency of local train will go up, long distance trains have also got a separate corridor,” he said after dedicating the two additional tracks to the country and flagging off 36 new Mumbai suburban train services through video conferencing.

Describing this as homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj a day before his birth anniversary, the PM said the project started in 2008 was languishing for years and got completed by the NDA government amid challenges of the Covid pandemic.

“We’re working with the spirit of achieving self-reliance. The Central government is committed to provide all rail infrastructure of 21st century standard in all states,” he added.

Highlighting the significance of India’s first bullet train project, Modi said the Ahmedabad-Mumbai High-Speed Rail has become a need for Mumbaikars and all.

“This project will explore the Mumbai’s potential further,” he claimed.