STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2008 Gujarat blasts result of appeasement politics: BJP general secretary Arun Singh

BJP general secretary Arun Singh said everybody has seen how those given death penalty went to Gujarat from UP for bomb blasts.

Published: 20th February 2022 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

BJP general secretary Arun Singh

BJP general secretary Arun Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PRAYAGRAJ: BJP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Arun Singh on Sunday targeted the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, saying the 2008 Gujarat bomb blasts were the result of their appeasement politics.

A special court on Friday handed down the death penalty to 38 people and sentenced 11 others to life imprisonment for the Ahmedabad serial blasts, which killed 56 and injured over 200 in 2008.

Five of those given death penalty belonged to UP's Azamgarh.

The BJP leader here said everybody has seen how those given death penalty went to Gujarat from UP for bomb blasts.

"This is the result of appeasement politics," he said, blaming the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) for it.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party saved terrorists and stood for separatists, he alleged talking to reporters here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arun Singh BJP Gujarat Blasts Gujarat Blasts 2008
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp