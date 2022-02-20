STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh: After Digvijaya Singh video on unity surfaces on social media, BJP says Kamal Nath is target

The video, which has been purportedly shot in Ratlam, has Digvijaya Singh telling party workers about the urgent need for unity.

Published: 20th February 2022

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A video showing Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh exhorting party leaders to stand united failing which it would be tough to find workers post the 2023 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh surfaced on social media on Sunday, leading to the ruling BJP saying it was yet another example of "groupism" gripping the grand old party.

"You are not ready to sit together. I am here but you are standing separately...This will not do. I am telling you the election of 2023 (Assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh) will be the last one. If you will not contest elections honestly then be ready to sit at home. The Congress will not make a comeback and even finding workers (for the party) will be hard," he says in the video.

Ratlam District Congress (City) president Mahendra Kataria told PTI Singh was speaking to party workers outside the local circuit house on Saturday.

"On Saturday morning, Singh told party workers who had come to meet him to gather at the lawn. He expressed displeasure after seeing the workers who came from Jaora (a town in Ratlam district) standing in groups separately. So, he told them to be united," Kataria said.

Mocking the Congress over the video, state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said Singh was highlighting groupism in the party and that the video was aimed at unseating Kamal Nath as the state unit president.

"Singh already knows the truth that it is a distant dream for Congress to regain power in MP in 2023. He knows his party will become non-existent after that. However, Singh purposefully mentioned groupism in the party in the video to highlight that all this was happening under the leadership of Kamal Nath," Agrawal claimed.

