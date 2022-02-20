STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Akhilesh took oath to protect Constitution, but tried protecting terrorists: BJP chief

He told the gathering that "if you want to get employment and a fear-free Uttar Pradesh, then the only way for that is to vote for BJP candidates".

Published: 20th February 2022 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | EPS)

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SHRAVASTI: BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying he took oath to protect the Constitution, but instead tried to protect terrorists.

He also accused the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and the BJP's rivals in the state of patronising goons and the mafia.

Accusing Yadav of "withdrawing cases of terrorists accused of bomb blasts", Nadda said, "The court did not spare these accused. The court said that you cannot withdraw the cases, these terrorists cannot be released."

"The terrorists, whom Akhilesh wanted to save, were sentenced by the court," he said while addressing an election rally in the Shravasti assembly constituency on Sunday for party candidate Ram Pheran Pandey.

The BJP chief said that Yadav took oath to protect the Constitution but he tried protecting terrorists.

Nadda also claimed that the father of one of those convicted in the Ahmedabad blast case and who is a resident of Sanjarpur in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, is campaigning for the Samajwadi Party.

Polls to the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly is being held in seven phases, and the thirds was held on Sunday. Polling in Shravasti will be held in the fifth phase.

Claiming that the mafia and goons ruled during the tenure of the previous government, which was led by Yadav, the BJP chief said that Azam Khan, whom Yadav used to call 'sahab', Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmed had a free run in during the previous government but are now in jail for the last five years.

They are in jail because Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is doing justice, while Yadav did politics of appeasement, he said.

"The ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) Centre in Deoband along with those at (coming up at) Meerut, Bahraich, Rampur, Azamgarh and Kanpur and will make UP fear-free under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath," Nadda said.

He told the gathering that "if you want to get employment and a fear-free Uttar Pradesh, then the only way for that is to vote for BJP candidates".

Nadda claimed that during the previous Akhilesh Yadav government, 200 riots took place in the state but in the last five years, there was not a single riot in Uttar Pradesh under the chief ministership of Adityanath.

Taking a jibe at Yadav, he said that today elections were held in Karhal and his revered father --Mulayam Singh Yadav -- had to go there to save him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav BJP JP Nadda Samajwadi Party SP UP Polls
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp