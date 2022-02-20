STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP only working for 'big businesses': Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi alleged unnecessary expenditure by the centre overlooking the money it owed to the farmers.

Published: 20th February 2022 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a child, during a corner meeting for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Raebareli.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a child, during a corner meeting for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Raebareli. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAEBARELI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said BJP has forgotten it's “raj dharma” of serving the common people and is only working for big businesses.

She said this while addressing a rally in Jagatpur area of Raebareli asking people to watch out for those who use "religion and caste" to get votes.

"BJP leaders have forgotten their religion of serving people. The religion for them has become a means to instigate people to get votes. The government is not following 'raj dharma' of serving people," Priyanka said.

Talking about inflation, she said the prices of gas cylinder and musterd oil have gone up.

"You earn Rs 200 daily and a bottle of mustard oil is of Rs 240," she said.

She spoke of unemployment among youths and the plight of farmers in the state accusing the government of stoking religious sentiments to divert people's attentions from these issues.

The leader also alleged unnecessary expenditure by the centre overlooking the money it owed to the farmers.

"The entire due amount of sugarcane farmers is Rs 14,000 crore but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bought two aeroplanes worth Rs 16,000 crore for himself. He is visiting the world in them but not paying the dues of the farmers," she said.

"Congress government waived of loans of farmers but these days the loans of big businessmen are being waived," the leader said.

Priyanka alleged people are forced to pay electricity bill in every situation even if they don't get electricity.

"The three major schemes of BJP are a free cylinder, free ration, and some money you get in your banks.

"Can the future of your children be strengthened only by free gas cylinder, free ration, and some money. The government must provide jobs and support businesses, something that's not being done," she said The Congress leader accused the government of callousness saying Modi didn't bother to meet victims of Lakhimpur violence, and came up with an apology to protesting farmers only when the election were round the corner.

"Prime minister visited so many countries in the past few years including Pakistan but has not gone to meet the protesting farmers. The Prime Minister came and apologised for the farm laws just before elections.

"Why did they wait for a year to do it resulted in death of 700 farmers," she said.

Priyanka also attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying she never saw him working for people in her three years of work in Uttar Pradesh.

"I have been actively working in UP for the last three years but never saw Akhilesh Yadav leave his house. Just before elections he has come out in his bus to seek votes. In the last three years Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati were nowhere to be seen."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Priyanka Gandhi congress Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls Uttar Pradesh assembly elections
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp