Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Congress differ over appointment of agriculture varsity VC

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh governor and the Congress government in the state are on a collision course over the appointment of the vice chancellor of the Raipur-based Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV).

Speaking to reporters recently, Governor Anusuiya Uikey had asked if only people from one community should be considered for the post in a state where 32 per cent of the population is tribal, 14 per cent belong to Scheduled Caste communities and there are also people from Other Backward Classes.

"In 14 universities in Chhattisgarh, only people from one community have been given the responsibility of vice chancellor. People from other communities of the state should also get an opportunity," the governor had said at the time.

Hitting back, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had said the governor "should stop doing politics" on the issue and said the people's demand must be taken into account.

"The governor is ours. She is our constitutional head. She should stop doing politics on this issue, it is not in the interest of Chhattisgarh," Baghel said.

Dr SK Patil had recently completed his tenure as IGKV VC, after which Dr SS Senger was made in charge head of the university.

However, recently a IGKV Teachers' Association delegation met Uikey demanding that a "local vice chancellor be appointed".

As per a statement issued from the Raj Bhavan, Uikey told the delegation that the VC will be chosen on merit and without discrimination as per the rules and Act governing IGKV.

She also chided them for the manner in which the delegation spoke to the media on the issue, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA hit out at the CM for his statement and said the Congress was continuously trying to defame premier institutions of the state in this manner.

The Congress' communication cell chairperson Sushil Anand Shukla said the BJP must make its stand clear on the demand of the IGKV faculty to appoint a local person as VC.