Digvijaya backs Kumar Vishwas, says Kejriwal should issue statement against pro-Khalistan separatists

Vishwas had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists during the high-voltage campaign for the assembly elections in Punjab, but the AAP chief has dismissed the allegations.

Published: 20th February 2022 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh has supported Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas and demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issue a statement against the Khalistan movement.

Singh, in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday night said, "Kumar Vishwas has made a very simple demand. Kejriwal ji should give a statement against Khalistan. Kejriwal ji should not have any objection to this."

The Centre on Saturday decided to give 'Y' category security to Vishwas, after reviewing the threat perception based on intelligence inputs in the wake of his allegations against Kejriwal, official sources said.

