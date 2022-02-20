STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

EC bars BJP's Raja Singh from campaigning for 72 hours for threatening people in UP

It also directed the chief electoral officer, Telangana, to register an FIR against Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act.

Published: 20th February 2022 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh said the CM is reminded of SC, ST, and BCs only when there is a byelection.

Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Saturday censured BJP leader and Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for threatening people to vote for his party in Uttar Pradesh and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours.

It also directed the chief electoral officer, Telangana, to register an FIR against Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of the People Act.

The 72-hour ban began from 6 pm on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the poll panel had cited a video clip of Singh's purported remarks while issuing him the notice.

Going by the transcript of Singh's remarks quoted in the notice, he had said that those who do not vote for the BJP should know that "Yogi Ji" (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) has called for thousands of JCBs and bulldozers.

"You do know the purpose JCBs and bulldozer. If you have to live in UP, you will have to chant Yogi-Yogi or leave Uttar Pradesh," he had broadly said in Hindi.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases, and on Sunday, the third will be conducted.

Results will be declared on March 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raja Singh BJP Election Commission UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp