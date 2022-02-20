STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian embassy in Kyiv advises its citizens to leave if their stay is not essential

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a control room to provide information and assistance to Indian nationals in Ukraine.

Published: 20th February 2022

A Ukrainian serviceman is reflected in a mirror as he smokes a cigarette on a position at the line of separation between Ukraine and rebel held territories near Zolote ( (AP Photo | Evgeniy Maloletka)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian embassy in Kyiv has advised its citizens to leave Ukraine temporarily if their stay is not essential.

"In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not essential and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Available commercial flights and charter flights may be availed for travel for orderly and timely departure,’’ says the statement put up by the India embassy in Kyiv.

Indian students have been advised to get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights and also continue to follow embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a control room to provide information and assistance to Indian nationals in Ukraine. In addition, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for all those seeking information.

Meanwhile, Air India will operate three special flights to Ukraine’s Boryspil International Airport on February 22nd, 24th and 26th. Seats are available on these flights and booking is open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents.

The embassy is also advising students to stay calm and not panic and book the earliest available and convenient option.

At the moment Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways are operating flights from Ukraine.

There are close to 20,000 Indian students studying in Ukraine. Most of them are studying medicine as it is a more viable option for them as it is more affordable than private medical colleges within India. On completion of their degree, Indian students have to clear a screening test by National Medical Commission in order to practice in India.

