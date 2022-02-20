STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'It seems this has been done to benefit BJP': Kin of Ahmedabad blasts' convicts question judgment

Five residents of Azamgarh have been sentenced to death while one has been given life imprisonment.

Published: 20th February 2022 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AZAMGARH: The kin of the two of the people convicted in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case have questioned the timing of the court judgment, expressing apprehensions that it may be politically motivated.

A special court on Friday handed down the death penalty to 38 people and sentenced 11 others to life imprisonment for the 21 blasts that took place in a span of 70 minutes, killing 56 and injuring over 200.

Five residents of Azamgarh have been sentenced to death while one has been given life imprisonment.

Of these, two hail from Sanjarpur, one from Binapara village while three are from other places.

Family members of those convicted alleged that an attempt has been made by the BJP to polarise the UP Assembly elections and questioned the timing of the judgment.

Shadab Ahmed, whose son Mohammad Said has been given the death penalty, on Saturday told PTI that they are not satisfied with the judgment and will now move the High Court against it.

"The court had on September 3 reserved its judgment but delivering the judgment after five months, right in the middle of the Assembly elections, raises many questions," he said.

"It seems this has been done to benefit the BJP in the Assembly elections," alleged Ahmed, who is a Samajwadi Party worker.

He said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is latching on to the opportunity and saying that the father of a death penalty convict is seeking votes for the Samajwadi Party.

"This clearly indicates his intention," he says.

Amir Hamza, brother of Arif, who was also given the death sentence, said, "The entire matter is political. We will move the High Court."

Family members of the rest of the convicts refused to comment on this issue but local residents feel that the timing of the judgment raises questions.

Ali Ahmed, a resident of Sanjarpur, said, "The timing of the judgment raises questions and the High Court should be approached."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday had alleged that the father of a convict in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case is campaigning for the Samajwadi Party in the Assembly polls.

He alleged the Samajwadi Party was "protecting terrorists".

Adityanath termed the court's verdict historic and claimed that of the 38 condemned to death, one is from Sanjarpur in Azamgarh.

Rajiv Yadav, general secretary of the Rihai Manch, which fights for the cause of innocent Muslims accused of being terrorists, said, "Through the judgment, attempts are being made to target Azamgarh and Muslims." "The number of Muslims convicted in the terror-related case is much less than those acquitted.

But, it is the failure of the so-called secular politics that this positive side has not been brought forward," he said.

Head of Rashtriya Ulama Council Aamir Rashadi, who runs a campaign against the arrest of Muslim youth in terror-related cases, said the BJP has once again returned to its old agenda of polarisation by insulting the Muslims in the name of terrorism.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ahmedabad Blasts BJP
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp