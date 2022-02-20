STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Forgery case against senior NCB official Sameer Wankhede over bar licence

District Collector Rajesh Narvekar had recently cancelled the licence, claiming it was obtained by misrepresentation and fraud.

Published: 20th February 2022 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede

Former Mumbai NCB chief Sameer Wankhede (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THANE: Thane police have registered an FIR against Narcotics Control Bureau's former Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede for alleged forgery in connection with a licence which he had procured for a bar and hotel owned by him in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

An FIR was registered against Wankhede on Saturday night at Kopri police station here for the offence of forgery following a complaint by state Excise officials, Thane Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Dr Vinaykumar Rathod said.

Notably, Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik in November last year claimed Wankhede owned a permit room and bar at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, the licence for which was obtained in 1997 when he was a minor, and that this was illegal.

Malik had also said that despite being in a government job, Wankhede held a licence to operate the permit room which was against service rules.

Wankhede had then denied the minister's claims.

The state Excise department had subsequently issued a notice to Wankhede in connection with the bar licence obtained by him.

Following his response and examination of the matter, the district collector recently concluded that Wankhede had obtained the licence on October 27,1997, when he was less than 18 years old, as against the permissible age of 21, an official earlier said.

Malik had levelled a series of allegations against Wankhede, after the latter led a raid on a cruise ship in October last year and claimed to have seized drugs onboard.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and some others were accused in the drugs-on-cruise case.

