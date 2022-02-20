STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MHA to 'scrupulously' carry out background check of newly appointed Air India CEO Ilker Ayci

The Tata Group, which acquired the Air India from the government, had recently announced Ayci's appointment as the CEO and MD of the loss-making airlines.

Published: 20th February 2022 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Air India CEO Ilker Ayci

Air India CEO Ilker Ayci (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will "scrupulously" carry out a thorough background check of newly appointed CEO and MD of Air India, Ilker Ayci, a Turkish national, official sources said on Sunday.

The Tata Group, which acquired the Air India from the government, had recently announced Ayci's appointment as the CEO and MD of the loss-making airlines.

The Home Ministry "scrupulously" carries out a thorough background check of all foreign nationals when they are appointed in the key positions of any Indian company, the sources said.

It will be the same process for the newly appointed CEO and MD too, they said.

However, the MHA has not yet received any communication on Ayci from either the Tata group or the Civil Aviation Ministry, the nodal ministry.

Once a communication is received, the whole process of security clearance will begin, the sources said.

Since, Ayci is a Turkish national, the MHA is expected to take help from the external intelligence agency, R&AW, for his background check.

Ayci was an advisor of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, when the latter was mayor of Istanbul, from 1994 to 1998.

He had served the Turkish Airlines as its chairman from 2015 to 2022 and was credited with turning the airline around.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MHA Ministry of Home Affairs Air India Ilker Ayci
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp