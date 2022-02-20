STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Singh Majithia exchange pleasantries at polling booth in Punjab

As Sidhu was entering the booth building in the Verka area, he came across Majithia emerging out of the entrance and the two leaders exchanged brief pleasantries.

Published: 20th February 2022 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur show their inked fingers after casting votes for Punjab Assembly elections, near Amritsar.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur show their inked fingers after casting votes for Punjab Assembly elections, near Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, pitted against each other at the Amritsar East assembly seat, exchanged brief pleasantries as they come face to face at a polling booth in the city on Sunday.

The two rivals had been unrelentingly attacking each other during the poll campaign for the Amritsar East seat which has turned into one of the most keenly watched contests in the Punjab polls.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Majithia has left his Majitha seat for his wife and has taken on Sidhu who is the sitting MLA from the Amritsar East constituency.

As Sidhu was entering the booth building in the Verka area of the city, he came across Majithia emerging out of the entrance and the two leaders exchanged brief pleasantries.

Majithia also came across with bureaucrat-turned-politician Jagmohan Singh Raju, the BJP candidate from Amritsar East constituency, and the two met warmly.

Raju and Majithia warmly hugged each other with the BJP leader also putting a hand across the Akali leader's shoulder and the two chatted for a couple of minutes.

Punjab Minister and senior Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka and AAP leader and party candidate Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh too exchanged pleasantries as they came across each other at a polling booth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Bikram Singh Majithia Punjab Punjab polls Punjab Elections Punjab Polls 2022 Punjab Elections 2022 punjab assembly polls Punjab assembly elections
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp