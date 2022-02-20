STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab Assembly elections: Sonu Sood restrained from visiting polling stations in Moga

Sonu Sood accused some candidates of buying votes, but the district election office did not find any substance in the allegation.

Published: 20th February 2022 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 07:58 PM

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Election Commission on Sunday restrained actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood from visiting polling stations in Moga, where his sister is contesting on a Congress ticket, after receiving complaints that he was allegedly influencing voters, according to officials.

Sood's vehicle was also impounded by police, they said, adding that a video surveillance team was also deployed outside his residence.

However, he has denied the charges of influencing voters.

Moga Returning Officer (RO) Satwant Singh said that Sood was directed not to visit polling stations.

In a tweet, Sood alleged, "Other Candidates in #Moga Constituency are buying votes. @ECISVEEP should take immediate action regarding the same."

"We should be extremely careful of rumours and fake news & ensure that we all go out and vote for the right candidate who can bring the change for the betterment of our society. Your every vote will strengthen our democracy and is crucial for the development of our country," he said in another tweet.

On Sood's accusation, the RO said no such incident came to their notice.

He said several locations were checked but no cash was found.

Sood's sister had joined the Congress last month.

Election to the 117-member Punjab Assembly is being held on Sunday.

