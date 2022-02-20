STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Raebareli has been completely rejected under Yogi government': Priyanka targets BJP

Gandhi arrived in Raebareli on Saturday on a two-day visit to campaign for Congress candidates.

Published: 20th February 2022 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

By PTI

RAEBARELI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of spending funds on advertisements instead of using them to empower people.

Gandhi arrived in Raebareli on Saturday on a two-day visit to campaign for Congress candidates.

Raebareli is the parliamentary constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi will be holding a series of 'nukkad sabhas' and meetings in all assembly constituencies of Raebareli, where elections will be held in the fourth phase on February 23.

Addressing a 'nukkad sabha' in the Harchandpur assembly constituency, she said under the Congress governments at the Centre, there was all-round development in people's lives but now, small businesses have closed down.

On the problem of stray cattle in Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi said in Chhattisgarh, the Congress government buys cow dung at Rs 2 per kilogram from people who keep stray cattle.

"The job of the government is to develop you and we are seeing that the government in Uttar Pradesh is not doing what it should do. It is the government's job to make you stand on your feet, but big advertisements are being seen everywhere, Modiji's and Yogiji's advertisements worth thousands of crores of rupees. If the same money would have been invested to empower you, think about how much progress could have been made," she said.

Interacting with media persons in the Johwa Sharki area, the Congress leader said, "Raebareli has been completely rejected under the BJP government. All the projects that were started by us have been closed down."

"Inflation and farmers' problems have increased manifold. Ask anyone here, shopkeepers, farmers or any youth, if their lives have improved in the past five years, and I can bet no one here will say it has," she said in reply to a question.

Referring to the pandemic, Gandhi said, "There were no facilities for coronavirus patients. My mother (Sonia Gandhi) had asked to send medical oxygen to Rae Bareli from somewhere and we talked to the Chhattisgarh government and they were sending oxygen, but the government here refused."

"They did not want oxygen to come to you through the Congress government, this is not the work of a government, this is politics," she said, and appealed to people to vote in favour of Congress candidate.

The Harchandpur and the Raebareli seats were won by Congress candidates Rakesh Singh and Aditi Singh respectively in the 2017 assembly elections, but both have now joined the BJP.

Gandhi also targeted Harchandpur MLA Rakesh Singh and accused him of grabbing land.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Yogi Adityanath PM Modi Congress BJP UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp