Railways to develop art gallery as an added attraction for tourists visiting Statue of Unity in Gujarat

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Encouraged by the growing footfalls of domestic and foreign tourists to see the world’s tallest Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Gujarat’s Narmada district, the Indian Railways (IR) has decided to develop an Art-Gallery with souvenir shop at newly built India’s first Green energy certified Ekatanagar Kevadiya railway station under the Western Railway.

Sharing this with the media, chief spokesperson of Western Railway Sumit Thakur said on Sunday: “Now tourists visiting the ’Statue of Unity’, can experience the rich cultural history of Gujarat at Kevadiya railway station itself”.

Thakur said that the Indian Railways is adding one more tourist attraction near the Statue of Unity. It has awarded a contract for the development of the Art Gallery with Souvenir shop under the PPP model.

“Working on the PPP model, the Art Gallery will showcase different arts and crafts of Gujarat and India’s other states. The Art Gallery will be developed and operated by the private giving an earning of Rs 24.7 lakh to railways for next 10 years”, Thakur claimed.

Outlining another benefit of this concept, Thakur claimed the concept will not only enrich the experience of people visiting Kevadiya to see the Statue of Unity but also have a good bearing on social front of localities.

“This will certainly generate employment opportunities to the local tribal people of Narmada district by giving them an opportunity to promote their tribal arts and crafts on a wider scale”, he said.