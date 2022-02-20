STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan: Journalist arrested in REET paper leak cases

Based on interrogation of an accused in the case, Narendra, a gram sevak in Jalore district, the role of reporter Bablu Meena was found in the paper leak.

Published: 20th February 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A news channel reporter was arrested on Saturday in connection with the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) paper leak case, police said.

Based on interrogation of an accused in the case, Narendra, a gram sevak in Jalore district, the role of reporter Bablu Meena was found in the paper leak, Additional Director General of Police, Special Operations Group (SOG), Ashok Rathore said in a statement.

Meena hails from Dausa district and has been associated with a news channel for the last 10 years in Jalore, he said.

Police said he had also appeared in the REET exam.

The SOG has so far arrested 40 people in connection to paper leak incident that occurred in September last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
REET Paper Leak Case Bablu Meena
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp