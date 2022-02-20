STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rape victim's body shifted from Jaipur to Nagaur hospital amid protest for relief by kin

The kin of the women and members of some social organisations protested the shifting, alleging that police acted in a dictatorial and barbaric manner.

Published: 20th February 2022 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Police shifted the body of a 35-year-old gang rape victim from Sawai Man Singh Hospital mortuary here to Deedwana of Nagaur district in early hours on Sunday amid protests by her family members for compensation.

Her family members had earlier refused to take the body.

The body has been shifted to a government hospital mortuary in Nagaur's Deedwana.

The kin of the women and members of some social organisations protested the shifting, alleging that police acted in a dictatorial and barbaric manner.

"Around 3 am on Sunday, 200 to 300 policemen acted in a dictatorial and barbaric manner and shifted the body from Jaipur to Deedwana," Geejraj Jodli, one of the protesters said.

Deedwana Circle Officer Gomaram Chaudhary said the body was shifted to Deedwana in early hours on Sunday and talks are being held with the victim's family over their demands.

He said an an autopsy was conducted at the Jaipur hospital.

The woman was raped on February 4 and left injured near a dry pond in Nagaur's Deedwana, from where she was rescued six days after the incident.

She was taken to a local hospital there, from where she was referred to the SMS Hospital where she died on February 17.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job to a kin of the woman and said the police action was unjustified.

"The Rajasthan Police forcibly removed family members, who were protesting to seek justice for the Deedwana gang rape victim. I strongly oppose it," Meena alleged.

He alleged that the victim's family members were canecharged during the shifting of the body and demanded the arrest of police officers for negligence.

Earlier, the authorities had suspended Deedwana police station SHO Narendra Jakhar and head constable Prahlad Singh for negligence in the case.

The accused in the case have been arrested.

