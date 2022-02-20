STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Samajwadi Party sympathises with terrorists: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the Samajwadi Party of being sympathetic towards terrorists.

Published: 20th February 2022 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the Samajwadi Party of being sympathetic towards terrorists, alleging that the father of one of the convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blast case has links with the party.

The chief minister made the allegation while addressing an election rally here in Lakhimpur Kehri which goes to the polls on fourth phase of the seven-phase state assembly elections.

"Why does the SP have sympathy towards these terrorists? Will the people support those who play with the security of the Nation?" the chief minister asked while urging people to vote for the BJP to let the state stay riot free.

Adityanath posted the twin query while referring to Ahmedabad's anti-terror court ruling in the 2008 serial blasts in the city and saying that one of the convicts in the terror case belonged to the Sanjarpur area of Azamgarh district.

"The court delivered a historic judgement and gave death sentence to 38 convicts. One of the terrorists belonged to Azamgarh's Sanjarpur area," Adityanath told the rally.

The father of one of the terrorists has links with the Samajwadi Party and he has been campaigning for the SP, the chief minister further alleged amid the ongoing voting for the third phase of elections on 59 assembly seats elsewhere in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday had released a photograph purportedly showing the father of one of the convicts in the Ahmedabad blasts standing with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and had alleged that the Party has "connections" with the Ahmedabad blasts perpetrators.

During the Samajwadi Party government, only Saifai (Akhilesh Yadav's native place) Mahotsav was being held.

"The organisers did not know the significance of Mahotsav as there was no language in this Mahotsav nor any feeling. The BJP government organised Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Rangotsav in Mathura and Dev Deepawali in Kashi. And our faith is linked to these (events)," he said.

Adityanath also attacked Akhilesh Yadav over “false” propaganda on COVID vaccine and said the BJP's MPs, MLAs and party workers had helped the people during the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp