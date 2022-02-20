STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior leader Partha Chatterjee appointed Trinamool national vice president

Chatterjee, who is the Bengal industry minister, will also continue to serve as the state secretary-general of the party, a post he has held for more than two decades.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee on Saturday was appointed as the national vice president of the party, taking the total number of members holding the post in the camp to four.

The development came a day after Abhishek Banerjee was brought back as TMC's national general secretary by party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who constituted her new team of office bearers, majorly packing it with old-timers loyal to her.

Chatterjee, who is the Bengal industry minister, will also continue to serve as the state secretary-general of the party, a post he has held for more than two decades.

"Partha Chatterjee has been appointed as the national vice president. He will discharge his responsibilities as the state secretary-general,too," a senior TMC leader said.

The TMC boss had on Friday reappointed Yashwant Sinha as its national vice-president.

Two other senior leaders -- Subrata Bakshi and Chandrima Bhattacharya, were also given the vice-president's post.

Abhishek's return as TMC national general secretary, the de-facto number two in the party, has sent out a message that Mamata Banerjee has reposed her faith in her nephew as her heir apparent, amid a growing rift between the old guard and next-generation leaders.

