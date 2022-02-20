STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shahjahanpur court orders FIR against 18 policemen in 2004 fake encounter case

Superintendent of Police S Anand said that following the orders of the court, a case has been registered against 18 policemen at Jalalabad, and the crime branch will conduct a probe.

Published: 20th February 2022 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SHAHJAHANPUR: A court here has directed the police to register a case against 18 policemen including the then superintendent of police chief in an alleged fake encounter case in which two persons were killed 18 years ago.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said that following the orders of the court, a case has been registered against 18 policemen at Jalalabad, and the crime branch will conduct a probe.

Ejaz Hasan Khan, the advocate for the aggrieved party, told PTI that on October 3, 2004 two villagers from Chachupur -- Prahlad and Dhanpal -- under Jalalabad police station were caught by the police on the suspicion of their involvement in cases of dacoity.

He said that the police then shot both of them dead, and their bodies were taken away by the police.

Prahlad's brother Ram Kirti appealed at various commissions and officials, but when no hearing was done, he said, adding that on November 24, 2012, he moved the court urging to register a case against the policemen.

However, the chief judicial magistrate rejected the appeal saying that a lot of time has passed, and a final report was also filed.

Khan said that after this, he filed a revision plea in the court of the district judge Saurabh Dwivedi and gave an argument that the then District Magistrate Amit Ghosh had the entire matter probed by Additional District Magistrate who found the entire matter to suspicious.

The argument was accepted, and the revision plea was heard in the court of CJM Abha Pal.

Khan said that the CJM on January 28 ordered that a case be registered against 18 policemen under section 302/34 of IPC.

Directions were issued to register case against the 18 policemen including Sushil Kumar (the then SP), Mata Prasad (the then Additional SP), Mummu Lal (the then CO Tilhar), Jaikaran Singh Bhadauria (the then CO Jalalabad) RK Singh (the then CO Sadar).

Dacoits such as Kallu, Najju and Naresh Dhimar were active in Jalalabad tehsil of Shahjahanpur When the in incident happened.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shahjahanpur Shahjahanpur Court Shahjahanpur Fake Encounter Case Shahjahanpur Fake Encounter
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp