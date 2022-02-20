STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suspected LeT terrorist arrested in J&K's Doda

Officials said a pistol, two magazines and nine rounds were recovered from the possession of the suspected terrorist.

Published: 20th February 2022 11:12 AM

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

BHADERWAH/JAMMU: A suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Adil Iqbal Butt, a resident of Sazan-Bajarni village, was apprehended by a joint search party of police, Rashtriya Rifles and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) during checking of vehicles at Thathri on Saturday, the officials said.

They said a pistol, two magazines and nine rounds were recovered from the possession of the suspected terrorist.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was being handled by Mohd Amin alias "Muzamil" alias "Haroon" alias "Umar", a terrorist from Doda who is presently operating from Pakistan, the officials said.

They said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Thathri and further investigation is on.

Comments

