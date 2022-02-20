STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray, who is the president of Shiv Sena, recently spoke to KCR over phone and invited him to Mumbai.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (R) interacts with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray here as part of efforts to bring together various like-minded parties against the BJP at the national level.

Following an invitation from Thackeray, Rao arrived at 'Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra CM.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday said the meeting will expedite the process of political unity at the national level against the BJP.

Shiv Sena MP and party's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut is also attending the meeting.

Later in the day, Rao is also scheduled to meet NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.

Thackeray had earlier announced "complete support" to Rao's fight against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies and to uphold the federal spirit.

The Telangana CM, who has been critical of the BJP and the Centre on a number of issues, had said he will hold meetings with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts as part of efforts to unite various political parties against the BJP and the NDA government.

