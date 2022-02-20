STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Third Front on the cards? KCR to meet Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar in Mumbai

Rao left for Mumbai from Begumpet airport here along with his party leaders to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai and have lunch with him.

Published: 20th February 2022 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Uddhav Thackeray,left, and KCR (Representational Image)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Ruling TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday left for Mumbai from here to meet his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar as part of his campaign against the BJP's alleged "anti-people" policies.

Rao, also known as KCR, left for Mumbai from Begumpet airport here along with his party leaders to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai and have lunch with him, TRS sources said.

After the meeting with Thackeray, Rao would go to Pawar's residence and discuss national political issues, the sources said.

Rao would return to Hyderabad in the evening.

Thackeray, the president of Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, telephoned Rao last week and invited him to Mumbai.

Thackeray announced "complete support" to Rao's "fight" against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies and to uphold federal spirit.

The Maharashtra CM proposed that the future course of action on the issue be discussed when Rao meets him.

Appreciating Rao's efforts, Thackeray pointed out that the former has "raised his voice at the right time to protect the nation from divisive forces", the release said.

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda had recently called up Rao and extended support to the latter's "fight".

Rao had told Gowda he would visit Bengaluru and meet him on the issue.

The Telangana Chief Minister, who has been critical of the BJP and the central government on a number of issues, had said he will soon have meetings with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts, Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee, respectively, as part of efforts to unite various political parties against the saffron party and the NDA government.

Holding that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government should be dumped for its alleged "anti-people" policies, Rao had said he would play a major role in uniting anti-BJP political parties.

TRS and BJP in Telangana have been engaged in a bitter of war of words over different issues for several months now.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Uddhav Thackeray Sharad Pawar BJP third front
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp