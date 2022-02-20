STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Who killed former Aliah University student Anis Khan? TMC, BJP trade charges

Anis Khan was associated with the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF), which was part of the alliance that fought against the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the recent Assembly elections.

Published: 20th February 2022 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Death, murder, killing, dead,

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The death of a former student of Aliah University Anis Khan in Howrah district has triggered a political blame game between the ruling Trinamool Congress and its rival BJP as fired salvos at each other. 

Anis Khan was allegedly thrown off the rooftop of his house by four men wearing a police uniform in the wee hours of Saturday. A group of Kolkata’s cultural figures visited Anish’s house and demanded the arrests of the perpetrators. Police, however, denied that any one of them had visited the house of Anis Khan.

Anis Khan was associated with the newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF), which was part of the alliance that fought against the Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the recent Assembly elections. Before that, he was a supporter of the CPI(M)’s students’ wing SFI. Anis had participated in a movement by students of Aliah University against the alleged poor functioning of the varsity.  

The alleged murder of the student from the Muslim community triggered embarrassment for the TMC as the minority community is considered the party’s strong vote-bank.

In a complaint lodged with Amta police station in Howrah, Anis’ father Salam Khan alleged four persons, one of them in police uniform barged into his house, asked about the whereabouts of his son. "When I said Anis was not at home, they ran upstairs and I heard a sound. I found Anis lying in a pool of blood below,’’ Salam said demanding a CBI probe.

BJP’s national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said the TMC cadres were targeting their political rivals and now they are not sparing their own voters. ‘’We demand a high-level probe,’’ he said.

TMC minister Firhad Hakim had yesterday said outsiders came from outside and the culprits might be from Uttar Pradesh. ‘’This is not the time to do politics. Let the police conduct an investigation to arrest the culprits,’’ he said on Sunday.

The director-general of police ordered a probe led by an officer of the deputy superintendent of police rank.

CPI(M)’s Rajya Sabha member Bikash Bhattacharya said Anis’s murder was fall out of a plan chalked out at the highest level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
former student of Aliah University Anis Khan Howrah district Trinamool Congress BJP Indian Secular Front Salam Khan
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp