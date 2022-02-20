STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will break knee of anyone demanding Cooch Behar state: Trinamool MLA

The controversial Dinhata legislator made the latest remark while canvassing for a ruling party candidate in Toofanganj Municipality on Friday evening.

Published: 20th February 2022 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MLA Udayan Guha has courted controversy by threatening to break the knee of those demanding separate statehood for Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

The controversial Dinhata legislator, who had in the past threatened to send musclemen for BJP leaders if they committed "atrocities" on TMC workers, made the latest remark while canvassing for a ruling party candidate in Toofanganj Municipality on Friday evening.

"If anyone raises the demand for a separate Cooch Behar state, he/she will not have his/her knee intact. If anyone takes out a rally supporting Cooch Behar statehood, we will break the knee of that person," Guha said.

Guha's remark was in response to a recent statement by Toofanganj's BJP MLA Malati Rava, who claimed that lack of development by successive Left Front and TMC governments was triggering separatist demands among the people of Cooch Behar.

In response to the Dinhata MLA's statement, Rava said on Saturday, "I dare Udayan Guha to break my leg. We will take out a rally in his constituency soon. Let's see who breaks whose limb."

Criticising the TMC legislator's remark, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, "Guha's comment shows the poor level of TMC's culture which does not go down well with the culture and ethos of West Bengal."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udayan Guha Trinamool BJP
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp