​Uttar Pradesh polls: BJP government did nothing except divide people, says Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi hit out at PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, accusing them of mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 21st February 2022 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

Congress president Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

RAEBARELI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of meting out "step-motherly" treatment to Raebareli and urged people to vote for her party candidates in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Gandhi also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing them of mismanagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's going to be an important election because for the last five years you have seen a government which did nothing except divide people," Gandhi said during a virtual address on the last day of the poll campaign for fourth phase.

Sonia Gandhi is an MP from Raebareli which goes to polls on February 23.

