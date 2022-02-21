STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16,051 new COVID infections in India; active cases in India decline to 2,02,131

Published: 21st February 2022 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 16,051 new coronavirus infections, taking the virus tally to 4,28,38,524, while the active cases dipped to 2,02,131, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,12,109 with 206 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 15 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.47 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.33 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 22,056 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.93 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 2.12 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,21,24,284, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 175.46 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The 206 new fatalities include 92 from Kerala and 18 from Karnataka.

A total of 5,12,109 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,582 from Maharashtra, 64,145 from Kerala, 39,795 from Karnataka, 37,980 from Tamil Nadu, 26,101 from Delhi, 23,433 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,132 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

