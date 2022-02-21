STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Agitating daily-wagers face mild lathi-charge by police outside Union Minister Jitendra Singh's residence

One of the protesters said they had come to meet the minister, who is visiting his Udhampur constituency of J&K, to raise their issues.

Published: 21st February 2022 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Police on Monday resorted to a mild lathi-charge against hundreds of agitating daily-wager employees of Jal Shakti Department when they sought to reach Union Minister Jitendra Singh's residence here as part of protest for regularisation of their jobs.

No one, however, was injured in police action, officials said.

The workers who assembled under the banner of Public Health Engineering (PHE) Employee's United Front moved towards Singh's Gandhi Nagar residence, chanting slogans against the minister, Lt Governor-led administration and the BJP for their alleged failure to regularise their services.

A strong police posse, deployed outside the minister's residence, prevented the agitating workers to reach near the house, using a mild baton charge, the officials said, adding no one was injured in police action.

Over 60,000 daily wagers, casual labourers and other workers who are working in various departments for over the past two decades have been regularly holding protests in both Jammu and Srinagar in support of their long-pending demands including regularisation and release of pending wages.

"We are fed up with the rigid and anti-employee attitude of this government. The BJP leaders only befooled us and did nothing to resolve our long pending demands," one of the protesters, Balwinder Bahel, said.

He said they had come to meet the minister, who is visiting his Udhampur constituency of J&K, to raise their issues.

Condemning the police action, Bahel said they will intensify their agitation if the promises made to them are not fulfilled forthwith.

"I have been working in the department for the last nearly three decades with a hope that my services will be regularised one day. We are being paid meagre wages and that too are not being paid on a monthly basis as a result of which we are forced to live a pathetic life," another protester Bodh Raj said.

The protesters, who had come from different districts of the Jammu region, staged a sit-in and later dispersed peacefully.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jitendra Singh
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp