Art gallery at Kevadiya railway station to welcome visitors to Statue of Unity

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Buoyed over the growing footfall of tourists to see the world’s tallest Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Gujarat’s Narmada district, the Indian Railways has decided to develop an art-gallery at the new green-energy certified Ekta Nagar Kevadiya railway station – which falls under the Western Railway.

Chief spokesperson of Western Railway Sumit Thakur on Sunday said, “Now tourists visiting the Statue of Unity from not just the country but from across the world will be able to take a peek at the rich cultural history of Gujarat at Kevadiya railway station.”

The official said that the Indian Railways will add one more tourist attraction for those visiting the Statue of Unity by awarding a first-of-its-kind contract for development of the art gallery under the PPP mode. A souvenir shop will be another addition to the development.

“Working on the PPP mode, the art gallery will showcase different arts and crafts primarily of Gujarat and other states. The art gallery will be developed and operated privately giving an earning of Rs 24.7 lakh to the Railways for the next 10 years,” the spokesperson said.

Outlining another benefit of this concept, the spokesperson claimed the concept will not only enrich the experience of people visiting Kevadiya to see the Statue of Unity but also have a good bearing on social front of localities.

“This will certainly generate employment opportunities to the local tribal population of Narmada district by giving them an opportunity to promote their arts and crafts on a wider scale,” he said.