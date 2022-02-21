STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Campaigning for fouth phase of Uttar Pradesh poll ends; 624 candidates in fray for 59 seats

Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in 2017 elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Published: 21st February 2022 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party Supporters

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The high-pitched campaigning for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections came to an end on Monday with leaders from various political parties intensifying attacks on their opponents.

The fourth-phase will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments spread across Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur districts.

Polling will be held on February 23.

Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in 2017 elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp