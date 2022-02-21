Campaigning for fouth phase of Uttar Pradesh poll ends; 624 candidates in fray for 59 seats

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The high-pitched campaigning for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections came to an end on Monday with leaders from various political parties intensifying attacks on their opponents.

The fourth-phase will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 Assembly segments spread across Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur districts.

Polling will be held on February 23.

Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in 2017 elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat.