CBI grills former CMD of ABG Shipyard Pvt Ltd in connection with loan fraud

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former CMD of ABG Shipyard Private Limited, Rishi Aggarwal is being grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers on Monday at the New Delhi-based headquarters of the agency in connection with the bank loan fraud case that the agency says is to the tune of Rs 22,842 crore.

The CBI has registered a case against Aggarwal and other officials of the company besides other private persons in the case on February 7 this year.

After filing the case, the CBI has already issued lookout circulars to all airport authorities against the suspects in order to prevent them from leaving the country.

Sources said that Rishi Aggarwal was brought to the agency's headquarters in the morning. His questioning commenced with multiple sets of questions.

Sources added that Aggarwal was asked a series of questions by the agency's investigating officers for which Aggarwal reportedly had difficulty in answering.