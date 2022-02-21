STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fodder scam case: CBI court sentences RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years in prison

A special CBI court on Monday sentenced RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years in prison and slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him.

Published: 21st February 2022 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: A special CBI court on Monday sentenced RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years in prison and slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him in connection with the Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case of the fodder scam.

The court pronounced the sentence after virtually hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence.

After his conviction in the case on February 15, the ailing 73-year old former Bihar chief minister was lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail and then shifted to state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

