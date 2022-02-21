STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fodder scam: Lalu Yadav gets five years in jail in Doranda Treasury case

Since the RJD Chief has already completed half of the total sentencing, it is quite possible that he will get bail from Jharkhand High Court, Lalu's counsel said.

Published: 21st February 2022 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The CBI Court on Monday sentenced RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to undergo a 5-year jail term in another fodder scam case RC47A/96, related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him.

The special CBI Court also pronounced sentencing for 37 others named as accused in the case.

“The special CBI Court has pronounced 5-year jail term for Lalu Yadav and also imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh in fodder scam case RC47A/96, related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury,” said Yadav’s Counsel Prabhat Kumar. Since the RJD Chief has already completed half of the total sentencing, it is quite possible that he will get bail from Jharkhand High Court, he added.

“We will soon be filing a bail application in the Jharkhand High Court on the ground of completing half of the sentencing as Lalu Ji has already undergone punishment of more than half of the total sentencing in other four other fodder scam cases,” said Kumar. Lalu Ji has approximately undergone more than 3-year jail term in other fodder scam cases, he said.

Notably the RJD Chief, after being convicted in the case on February 15, was sent to jail but was shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) immediately looking at his poor health condition. He is lodged in room number A-11 of the RIMS paying ward.

Yadav is said to be a chronic patient of hypertension, diabetes, heart and kidney ailments.

The RJD Chief was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in fodder scam case RC38A/96, related to illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka Treasury, on April 17, 2021, and was released from jail on April 30, but was sent to the jail again after his conviction in RC47A/96.

Earlier also, Yadav has been convicted in four other cases related to multi-crore fodder scam cases related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) on September 30, 2013, another case related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC68A/96) on January 24, 2018, Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96) on February 23, 2018, and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) on February 19, 2021.

The RJD chief, however, has secured bail in Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96), Chaibasa Treasury (RC 68A/96), another Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96), and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RJD Chief Lalu Yadav 5-year-jail term in Doranda Treasury case fodder scam case RC47A/96 Counsel Prabhat Kumar bail application in the Jharkhand High Court
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp