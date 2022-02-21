Fodder scam: Lalu Yadav gets five years in jail in Doranda Treasury case

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The CBI Court on Monday sentenced RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to undergo a 5-year jail term in another fodder scam case RC47A/96, related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him.

The special CBI Court also pronounced sentencing for 37 others named as accused in the case.

“The special CBI Court has pronounced 5-year jail term for Lalu Yadav and also imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh in fodder scam case RC47A/96, related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury,” said Yadav’s Counsel Prabhat Kumar. Since the RJD Chief has already completed half of the total sentencing, it is quite possible that he will get bail from Jharkhand High Court, he added.

“We will soon be filing a bail application in the Jharkhand High Court on the ground of completing half of the sentencing as Lalu Ji has already undergone punishment of more than half of the total sentencing in other four other fodder scam cases,” said Kumar. Lalu Ji has approximately undergone more than 3-year jail term in other fodder scam cases, he said.

Notably the RJD Chief, after being convicted in the case on February 15, was sent to jail but was shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) immediately looking at his poor health condition. He is lodged in room number A-11 of the RIMS paying ward.

Yadav is said to be a chronic patient of hypertension, diabetes, heart and kidney ailments.

The RJD Chief was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in fodder scam case RC38A/96, related to illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka Treasury, on April 17, 2021, and was released from jail on April 30, but was sent to the jail again after his conviction in RC47A/96.

Earlier also, Yadav has been convicted in four other cases related to multi-crore fodder scam cases related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96) on September 30, 2013, another case related to Chaibasa Treasury (RC68A/96) on January 24, 2018, Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96) on February 23, 2018, and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) on February 19, 2021.

The RJD chief, however, has secured bail in Deoghar Treasury (RC 64A/96), Chaibasa Treasury (RC 68A/96), another Chaibasa Treasury (RC20A/96), and Dumka Treasury (RC38A/96) cases.