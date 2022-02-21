STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four, including couple from Maharashtra, held for hurting religious feelings in Madhya Pradesh's Betul

Four people, including two hailing from neighbouring Maharashtra, were arrested for allegedly hurting religious feelings while addressing a congregation.

Published: 21st February 2022 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

BETUL: Four people, including two hailing from neighbouring Maharashtra, were arrested for allegedly hurting religious feelings while addressing a congregation, police in Betul in Madhya Pradesh said on Monday.

As per the complaint of Raju Bhalavi, a tribal resident, Vijay Jadhav, his wife Ruth, both 46 years of age, Denny Paul (50) and Saibus Ivne (50) had thrown a mutton party in Udama village and then spoken ill of Hindus and tribals while addressing the congregation, Bhainsdehi police station official Gajendra Chauhan said.

"Jadhav and Ruth are from Amravati in Maharashtra, while Paul and Ivne are local residents. They were charged under IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act provisions and arrested," he said.

