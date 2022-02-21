STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harish Rawat urges Sonia to take call on Congress CM face in Uttarakhand

Published: 21st February 2022 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand CM and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said he will request Congress president Sonia Gandhi to take a call on the chief ministerial candidate of the party in the hill state. 

“I will request our honourable president Smt Sonia Gandhi to take a decision on the CM candidate in Uttarakhand. The party is going to win and form government in four out if five states including Uttarakhand,” said Rawat. 

This comes after his earlier statement in which he said that either he would be the CM of Uttarakhand or sit at home. Insiders say that a tussle has started within the Congress regarding the CM face.

“The game of chess has begun it seems. Two factions — one which supports Harish Rawat and another routing for Pritam Singh — have started lobbying with the central leadership for the CM post. Nothing is certain until the election results are declared next month,” said a party insider.

Pritam Singh, former state president of the party, responding to the queries related to the position said that the CM face would be decided by the party high command.

